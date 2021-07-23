bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BMXMF shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded bioMérieux from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded bioMérieux from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of bioMérieux stock opened at $110.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of -0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.51. bioMérieux has a one year low of $105.65 and a one year high of $170.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

