BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Sets New 52-Week High at $254.70

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $254.70 and last traded at $252.00, with a volume of 61654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $245.17.
Several analysts recently weighed in on BNTX shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.35. The company has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of -1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.70.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth about $1,125,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 17,262 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,574,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,379,000 after acquiring an additional 377,177 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth about $2,836,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.
About BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
Featured Story: Conference Calls
Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.