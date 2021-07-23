BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Sets New 52-Week High at $254.70

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $254.70 and last traded at $252.00, with a volume of 61654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $245.17.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BNTX shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.35. The company has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of -1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.70.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth about $1,125,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 17,262 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,574,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,379,000 after acquiring an additional 377,177 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth about $2,836,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

