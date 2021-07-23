Biotech Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 26th

Biotech Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, July 26th. Biotech Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 26th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OTCMKTS:BIOTU opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04. Biotech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

