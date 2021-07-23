BitTube 1-Day Volume Tops $264.00 (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $264.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitTube has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.32 or 0.00612263 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 66.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 76.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitTube Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 316,136,333 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.