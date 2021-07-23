BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth about $81,748,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 742.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,864,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,646,000 after buying an additional 1,643,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,270,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,859,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,467,000 after buying an additional 875,782 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on BJ. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Shares of BJ opened at $49.99 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $50.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.71.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $178,182.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,393.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,597 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,117. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

