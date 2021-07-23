Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,784 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.18% of Black Knight worth $20,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Black Knight by 72.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Black Knight by 11.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Black Knight by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Black Knight by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 494,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,555,000 after purchasing an additional 45,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Black Knight by 20.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

In related news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BKI opened at $79.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $97.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

