Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LON:BLP) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.52

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LON:BLP) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) per share on Monday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON BLP opened at GBX 25.25 ($0.33) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05. The firm has a market cap of £12.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 27.30. Blue Planet Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 33 ($0.43).
About Blue Planet Investment Trust
