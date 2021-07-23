Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LON:BLP) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.52

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LON:BLP) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) per share on Monday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON BLP opened at GBX 25.25 ($0.33) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05. The firm has a market cap of £12.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 27.30. Blue Planet Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 33 ($0.43).

Get Blue Planet Investment Trust alerts:

About Blue Planet Investment Trust

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in equities, exchange traded funds, equity-related securities, and bonds issued by companies, government, and other types of issuers.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Blue Planet Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Planet Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.