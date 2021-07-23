Bluefin Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,000 NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in NewAge by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NewAge by 36.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in NewAge in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of NewAge by 35.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NewAge by 11.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 140,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares in the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NBEV stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. NewAge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $4.55.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $125.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.95 million. NewAge had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NewAge, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NewAge Company Profile

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

