Bluefin Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in NavSight Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSH)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NavSight Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of NavSight by 200.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in NavSight in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NavSight in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NavSight during the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of NavSight during the first quarter worth $187,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of NavSight in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

NSH opened at $9.94 on Friday. NavSight Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.94.

NavSight Profile

NavSight Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

