Bluefin Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,580 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 351,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Angi alerts:

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANGI opened at $11.97 on Friday. Angi Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1,197.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANGI. TheStreet upgraded Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Angi in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Angi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

About Angi

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.