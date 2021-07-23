BMO Capital Markets Boosts Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target to C$16.00

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TCNGF. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.30 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.79.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Shares of TCNGF stock opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $12.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.