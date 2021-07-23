BMO Capital Markets Raises Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target to C$5.00

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

BNE has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC reaffirmed a na rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised Bonterra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.31.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Shares of Bonterra Energy stock opened at C$5.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.12. Bonterra Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.02 and a 52 week high of C$5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$177.73 million and a P/E ratio of -7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94.

In other news, Director George Frederick Fink purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,271,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,010,119.65. Insiders purchased 21,300 shares of company stock valued at $93,194 in the last quarter.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.