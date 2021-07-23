BNC Wealth Management LLC Acquires 165 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.6% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock traded up $11.59 on Friday, hitting $393.75. The stock had a trading volume of 158,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,896. The company has a market cap of $390.23 billion, a PE ratio of 60.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $370.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.75, for a total transaction of $29,832,050.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,902,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,760,310,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,584 shares of company stock valued at $94,566,929. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.38.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

