BNC Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,142 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Square comprises about 2.2% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Square in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $263.65. 250,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,553,526. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.00 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.12. The firm has a market cap of $120.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.74.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $20,198,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $41,112,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,672,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 968,991 shares of company stock worth $221,297,464 over the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

