BNC Wealth Management LLC Sells 32,777 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 87.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,777 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,537. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.24. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.30 and a fifty-two week high of $158.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

