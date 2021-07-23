BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €58.26 ($68.55).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

BNP traded down €0.25 ($0.29) during trading on Friday, reaching €49.98 ($58.80). 2,795,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €54.25. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

