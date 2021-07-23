Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Trading Up 2.2%

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF)’s stock price shot up 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.37. 17,981 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 91,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33.

Bolloré Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BOIVF)

BollorÃ© SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Asia, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments.

