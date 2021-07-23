Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company’s principal product includes BDC-1001. Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Redwood city, California. “

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bolt Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock opened at $12.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $466.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 22.58 and a quick ratio of 22.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $43.07.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.22). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

