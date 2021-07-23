Bonk (BONK) Price Hits $0.42 on Major Exchanges

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Bonk has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bonk has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00048157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $277.65 or 0.00853525 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About Bonk

Bonk (CRYPTO:BONK) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. The official website for Bonk is bonktoken.com . Bonk’s official message board is medium.com/@bonktoken . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling Bonk

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

