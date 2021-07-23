Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Boosts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for 2.1% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in General Mills by 1,588.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.35. The stock had a trading volume of 55,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,465. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.83%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

