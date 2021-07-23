Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Receives $25.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,212,900 shares in the company, valued at $30,334,629. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of BOX by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 73.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 15.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 5.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 81.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.67. 19,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.74 and a beta of 1.27. BOX has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $27.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. BOX’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

