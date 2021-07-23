BP (NYSE:BP) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of BP (NYSE:BP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BP. HSBC downgraded BP from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.74 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BP to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.98.

NYSE:BP opened at $23.63 on Monday. BP has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.29.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $36.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BP will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. BP’s payout ratio is -73.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,689,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in BP by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,142,673 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,557 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,690,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,156,000 after buying an additional 40,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BP by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after buying an additional 137,726 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 503,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after buying an additional 28,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

