Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE) in a research report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

BREE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 111 ($1.45) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Breedon Group stock opened at GBX 110 ($1.44) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 108.42. Breedon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 113.92 ($1.49). The company has a market cap of £1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Breedon Group Company Profile

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

