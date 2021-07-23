Brenntag (BNR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Brenntag (FRA: BNR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/23/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €82.00 ($96.47) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/8/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/8/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €82.00 ($96.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/6/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €98.00 ($115.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/6/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €88.00 ($103.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/5/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/25/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €86.00 ($101.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €77.00 ($90.59) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €94.00 ($110.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €79.00 ($92.94) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €77.00 ($90.59) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €86.00 ($101.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €94.00 ($110.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €82.00 ($96.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €71.00 ($83.53) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €94.00 ($110.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €83.46 ($98.19) on Friday. Brenntag SE has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €78.41.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

