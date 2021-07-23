Brian Halligan Sells 11,520 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total transaction of $4,118,760.00.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $587.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.00 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.64 and a fifty-two week high of $616.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $545.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 34.5% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 7.8% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $1,325,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.21.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

