BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Gap Down to $61.11

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.11, but opened at $59.71. BridgeBio Pharma shares last traded at $60.65, with a volume of 558 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.41. The company has a quick ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.91 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 230.9% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

