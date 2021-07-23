Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Bright Health Group stock opened at $12.87 on Monday. Bright Health Group has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $17.93.

In other news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell bought 1,944,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.