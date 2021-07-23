BrightSpire Capital (BRSP) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE: BRSP) is one of 284 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare BrightSpire Capital to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

BrightSpire Capital has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrightSpire Capital’s competitors have a beta of 1.18, meaning that their average stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BrightSpire Capital and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSpire Capital $102.32 million -$353.30 million 11.78 BrightSpire Capital Competitors $734.61 million $18.76 million 18.67

BrightSpire Capital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BrightSpire Capital. BrightSpire Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

BrightSpire Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. BrightSpire Capital pays out 70.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 71.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. BrightSpire Capital is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.1% of BrightSpire Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of BrightSpire Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BrightSpire Capital and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSpire Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A BrightSpire Capital Competitors 3411 13627 13310 314 2.34

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential downside of 0.46%. Given BrightSpire Capital’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BrightSpire Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares BrightSpire Capital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSpire Capital -333.91% 5.33% 1.62% BrightSpire Capital Competitors 9.57% 1.34% 1.05%

Summary

BrightSpire Capital competitors beat BrightSpire Capital on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. and changed its name to BrightSpire Capital, Inc. in June 2021. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

