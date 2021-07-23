British Smaller Companies VCT plc (LON:BSV) Insider Rupert Cook Acquires 1,045 Shares

British Smaller Companies VCT plc (LON:BSV) insider Rupert Cook bought 1,045 shares of British Smaller Companies VCT stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £773.30 ($1,010.32).

Shares of LON:BSV traded up GBX 0.71 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 70.21 ($0.92). 589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,919. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 69.74. British Smaller Companies VCT plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 72.70 ($0.95). The firm has a market cap of £101.69 million and a P/E ratio of 4.56.

Get British Smaller Companies VCT alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. British Smaller Companies VCT’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early stage, mid and late venture, later stage, recapitalizations, growing capital-consuming businesses, acquisition funding and business development in mature, VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted and quoted companies listed on alternative investment market and ISDX.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.