Brokerages Anticipate Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) will report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Canoo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.41). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canoo will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.00). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canoo.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.16.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOEV. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Canoo from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Canoo in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on shares of Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of Canoo stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.93. Canoo has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.05 and a current ratio of 18.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOEV. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canoo during the first quarter worth $90,000. 9.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

