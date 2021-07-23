Brokerages Anticipate electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) to post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for electroCore’s earnings. electroCore posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that electroCore will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover electroCore.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. electroCore had a negative net margin of 527.89% and a negative return on equity of 83.12%.

Shares of electroCore stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,130,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47. electroCore has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Goldberger acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 216,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Errico acquired 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,687.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 181,250 shares of company stock worth $199,688 over the last three months. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 23,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

