Brokerages Anticipate Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will report $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.21. Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 171.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.83 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRTK. WBB Securities raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.48. 19,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,426. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $11.23.

In related news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 34,364 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $333,330.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 913,676 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 7,561 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $73,341.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 364,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,134.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,107 shares of company stock valued at $573,338 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,447,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,580,000 after acquiring an additional 416,481 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 219,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,067 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.