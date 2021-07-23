Brokerages Anticipate Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.27 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 5.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

PLAB opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. Photronics has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $14.56. The firm has a market cap of $819.36 million, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other Photronics news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $51,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 117,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,824.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $788,189 over the last ninety days. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Photronics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Photronics by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 20,831 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Photronics by 58.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Photronics by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 74,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

