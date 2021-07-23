Brokerages Expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will report sales of $134.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $134.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $134.30 million. Anaplan posted sales of $106.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year sales of $557.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $557.42 million to $559.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $703.68 million, with estimates ranging from $693.00 million to $718.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Anaplan.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. dropped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.88. The stock had a trading volume of 37,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,626. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $41.51 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -48.92 and a beta of 1.99.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,265,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,395,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,268,359.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $2,100,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,007.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,980 shares of company stock worth $11,017,714. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Anaplan by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,641,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,626,000 after acquiring an additional 65,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Anaplan by 1,912.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,020,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,561,000 after buying an additional 5,721,157 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Anaplan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,904,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,420,000 after buying an additional 20,761 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Anaplan by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,913,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,175,000 after buying an additional 799,992 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 27.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,326,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,149,000 after purchasing an additional 713,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anaplan (PLAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.