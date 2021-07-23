Brokerages Expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. Electrameccanica Vehicles reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 9,235.79% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 53,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,079. The firm has a market cap of $395.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.96. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOLO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 141.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the first quarter worth $48,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

