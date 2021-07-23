Brokerages Expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) will announce sales of $94.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Frontline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $92.80 million and the highest is $96.49 million. Frontline posted sales of $301.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year sales of $474.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $439.10 million to $510.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $704.52 million, with estimates ranging from $702.10 million to $706.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Frontline.
Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $107.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.05 million. Frontline had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 15.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.
NYSE FRO opened at $8.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.36. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in Frontline in the second quarter valued at $1,447,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Frontline in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Frontline in the first quarter valued at $2,811,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Frontline in the first quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Frontline in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.86% of the company’s stock.
Frontline Company Profile
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.
Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontline (FRO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.