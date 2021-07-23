Brokerages Expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) will announce sales of $94.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Frontline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $92.80 million and the highest is $96.49 million. Frontline posted sales of $301.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year sales of $474.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $439.10 million to $510.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $704.52 million, with estimates ranging from $702.10 million to $706.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Frontline.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $107.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.05 million. Frontline had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 15.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

FRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Danske raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.18.

NYSE FRO opened at $8.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.36. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in Frontline in the second quarter valued at $1,447,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Frontline in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Frontline in the first quarter valued at $2,811,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Frontline in the first quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Frontline in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontline (FRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.