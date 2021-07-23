Brokerages Expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.01). GreenPower Motor posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 21.44% and a negative net margin of 65.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

In other news, CEO Fraser Atkinson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,107,051 shares in the company, valued at $24,078,359.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 22,710 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. 20.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.70. 689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,584. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.44 and a quick ratio of 9.60. GreenPower Motor has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $381.08 million and a PE ratio of -52.06.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

