Brokerages Expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will post $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.77. Hub Group reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.76 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hub Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,889,000 after purchasing an additional 304,431 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Hub Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 942,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,450,000 after purchasing an additional 35,284 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hub Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 679,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,765,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 598,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,285,000 after buying an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group stock opened at $63.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $47.18 and a 12 month high of $74.95.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

