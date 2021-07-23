Brokerages Expect Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) will post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Kinder Morgan posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. TD Securities raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $136,410 over the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.47 on Friday. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

