Brokerages Expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.95. Stock Yards Bancorp reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 33.55%. The business had revenue of $51.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 59,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 54.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SYBT traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.93. 12 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,646. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.99. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

