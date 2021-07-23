Brokerages Set Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) PT at $20.80

Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DM shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Desktop Metal stock opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08. Desktop Metal has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Desktop Metal will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth $879,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 164,854.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 84,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 84,076 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 74,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth $362,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 38.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.