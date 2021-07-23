Brokerages Set Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Price Target at $30.00

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

FUPBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of FUPBY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.02. 17,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,906. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $14.92.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

