Brokerages Set Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Target Price at $17.75

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immatics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.74. Immatics has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $18.42.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 million. On average, research analysts predict that Immatics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Immatics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $610,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Immatics by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,992,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,731 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Immatics by 434.6% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 80,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 65,191 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Immatics by 4,039.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 40,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in Immatics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,082,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,513 shares in the last quarter.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

