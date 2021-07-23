Brokerages Set International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Target Price at $27.00

Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INSW. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $68,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,164 shares in the company, valued at $945,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 33.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after acquiring an additional 515,046 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,932,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,445,000 after acquiring an additional 78,274 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 14.8% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 460,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 59,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 14.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 54,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

INSW stock opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $464.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.28. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $46.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.98 million. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. On average, analysts predict that International Seaways will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.47%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

