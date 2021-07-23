Brokerages Set National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) PT at $50.30

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NFG opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $37.87 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 29.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth $50,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

