Brokerages Set TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Price Target at $673.14

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $673.14.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total value of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,000 shares of company stock worth $54,835,440 over the last 90 days. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $649.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,622. The stock has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.63. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $418.02 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $646.99.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

