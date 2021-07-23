Brokerages Set VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) PT at $21.00

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd.

Shares of VYNE opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,009.70% and a negative return on equity of 375.26%. The business had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 million. As a group, analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $3,670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYNE. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

