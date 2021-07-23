Brokers Offer Predictions for Synovus Financial Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now expects that the bank will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SNV. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $40.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,638,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,976,000 after purchasing an additional 463,677 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,621,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,707,000 after purchasing an additional 32,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,851,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,452,000 after purchasing an additional 81,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,685,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,920,000 after purchasing an additional 69,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,218,000 after purchasing an additional 79,102 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,928.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Stallworth bought 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

