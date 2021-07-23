Brokers Set Expectations for Netflix, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Netflix in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings of $9.98 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.86. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.16 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 38.43%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $511.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $511.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $2,455,494,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Netflix by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,996,619,000 after purchasing an additional 817,857 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $391,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

