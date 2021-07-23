Brokers Set Expectations for SRAX, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for SRAX in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06). B. Riley also issued estimates for SRAX’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.44). SRAX had a negative return on equity of 84.63% and a negative net margin of 165.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SRAX. Dawson James began coverage on SRAX in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAX opened at $4.19 on Thursday. SRAX has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.05. The company has a market cap of $97.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRAX. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SRAX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,437,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SRAX by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 131,100 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of SRAX by 636.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 119,639 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRAX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRAX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

